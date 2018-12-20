Prep Wrestling: Mazon, Wayman brothers bond on the mat

KINGMAN – At first glance, it might seem to be a mistake to find two M. Mazons on the roster.

Photo Gallery Wrestling: Lee Williams dual meet - Dec. 19, 2018 The Lee Williams High School wrestling team hosted Chino Valley, and Coconino Wednesday. Photos by Beau Bearden.

But it’s not – Morgan and Michael Mazon are brothers and join fellow siblings Payton and Jimmy Wayman on the Lee Williams High School wrestling team.

And Michael wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It makes it feel a little more like home,” he said.

The feeling is mutual for Jimmy as he thrives with Payton at his side.

“I love wrestling with my brother on the team,” Jimmy said. “Because we butt heads in practice all the time, but we come out here and pin everybody. That’s my favorite part.”

The Waymans did just that in their opening matches against Chino Valley Wednesday. Payton was first to tally a pin in the second round, while Jimmy pinned his opponent during the first round.

“I was trying to put on a show for the crowd,” Jimmy said. “That’s my favorite part of our home meets – putting on a show for everybody.”

His brother, meanwhile, enjoyed the opportunity to give the Vols their first points of the dual match.

“It’s more of a jumpstart to bring up their spirits,” Payton said. “If I can do it, they can do it even better.”

Michael took that spark and quickly used it in his bout, pinning his opponent in 15 seconds. But that’s just the way the senior does business.

“I like to make my matches quick and easy,” Michael said. “I don’t like wrestling more than a minute. It gets really tiring, really fast.”

Kobe Hales also picked up a victory by pin thanks to the help of his coaches.

“When I’m in a bad situation, I just kind of slow down and listen to the coaches talk,” Hales said. “It definitely helps because they have more knowledge than we do. They have a lot of experience coaching.”

Hales joined the above mentioned trio in finishing the day 2-0 despite the Vols losing to Chino Valley (46-30) and Coconino (48-36). But the final scores didn’t show the fact Lee Williams was without three wrestlers.

“Every single dual we go into, we’re down 18 points and we have a winning record right now,” Ondrejka said. “That says a lot for how hard these kids are working and how hard these kids are going out there and fighting.”