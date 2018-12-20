Santa uses chopper to greet students at Manzanita Elementary

KINGMAN – Santa’s mode of transportation isn’t only a sleigh being pulled by magical reindeer, but also a helicopter.

More than 750 students at Manzanita Elementary School got to see Santa arrive in a helicopter with candy canes for everyone.

Scott Taylor, principal at Manzanita, said the idea was discussed last week and staff made sure to make it happen.

“We received the official offer on Monday of this week and immediately asked staff members if there was enough time to make this a reality,” he said.

Walmart donated the sound system so students could hear Santa and made certain all students received a candy cane.

“We’re hopeful that we can make this an annual tradition, as our students just loved seeing Santa fly in on a helicopter,” Taylor said.



A student from each class was chosen to go up to Santa and accept the candy canes.