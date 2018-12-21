Obituary | David Mack

David Mack, 76, of Kingman, passed away Nov. 28, 2018. He was born May 9, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington to Lido and Alice Mack.

David was an original member of the Route 66 Cruisers with his ‘68 Gold Dodge pick-up. He took good care of his family and was always fixing things. David loved his train, and it was amazing all the things he could do.

David leaves behind his wife and best friend; Janice Mack, sons; George and Kenneth, and grandchildren; Sarah-Joe and Elizabeth.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brother; sister and son; Christopher.

Services will be held in Tacoma, Washington. The family would like to thank Christina and the Joan & Diana Hospice for all their help in the last days of David’s life.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

