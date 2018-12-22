Kingman Academy’s Bryan Jones signs at College of the Desert

KINGMAN – Every athlete wants a chance to play at the next level, but it’s not guaranteed.

It takes lots of hard work and dedication and Kingman Academy senior Bryan Jones is determined to show anyone can do it.

“It’s exciting, it’s awesome,” Jones said of signing at the College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California. “We haven’t had that many players from football go out and play college. So it’s nice to hopefully give other people some encouragement to go out there and do it.”

Jones had a number of places where he could continue his football career, but he decided on College of the Desert due to its fire science program.

And it only takes two years to complete the program so he can do that while playing for the Roadrunners.

“It’s exciting to see that, but it comes down to ‘you’re going to college to get the degree you want to get,’” said Tigers head coach John Morgando. “He gets that opportunity there. That’s great he gets to pursue what he wants to do and still get to play football and still hopefully get opportunities to go on and keep playing football at an even bigger school.”

But before Jones jumps that far ahead, he’ll shift his focus to preparing for summer football.

“We start in July and that’s when I’ll leave,” Jones said. “(Coach Jack Steptoe) will see my potential and see if I’ll be good enough to start.”

And it shouldn’t be a difficult transition because Jones expects to only start on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s going to be a lot easier there,” he said. “I won’t be playing on both sides of the ball.”

Even though he’s moving onto bigger and better things, he won’t forget his time with the Tigers.

“I’m going to miss all my teammates and the coaches, that’s for sure,” Jones said. “It’s going to be different teammates, different coaches and a way more serious environment. So that’s going to be a big change that I have to get used to.”

Only time will tell how he adjusts to the next level, but Morgando believes he has what it takes after spending the last four years with Jones.

“Bryan played some really tough competition this year compared to what he’s played in years past moving up a division,” Morgando said. “The bigger kids that he had to go against this year get him ready for the college experience where he’ll be normal sized. They’ll also be kids bigger and stronger than him, so he’ll have to adapt to that. It’s good that he got a little bit of that his year.”

Jones’ college journey will also provide a lot of motivation for the Tigers.

“The kids on the team get to see somebody that they’ve practiced against day-in and day-out get to go forward,” Morgando said. “It gives them that kind of example to say, ‘I can do it too.’”