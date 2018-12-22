Kingman Rebels reflect on Jr. Pee Wee title

KINGMAN – The Kingman Rebels were more than 2,000 miles away from home and in unfamiliar territory, but that didn’t stop them from rising to the occasion on their way to hoisting the Jr. Pee Wee title in Canton, Ohio.

“It’s a great feeling to be from the small town of Kingman, Arizona and winning a world championship,” Rebel Thomas Doxtader said. “We are only in our second year and we don’t have a lot of things the bigger cities have that compete in these championships and we were able to fight and come out the win.

“It’s amazing to know we are the best and represent our town so well,” Doxtader continued. “We couldn’t have done without Kingman – all the donations and support from family and friends is very important to us.”

And the Rebels couldn’t have asked for a better ending to the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Kingman scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minute to knock off the New York Bills 13-6.

“For me, the best thing about winning the world youth championship was watching the boys celebrate the go-ahead touchdown with 51 seconds remaining,” coach Jeremy Feil said. “They worked so hard – fought for everything. Nothing was handed to them. They were impressive and watching them celebrate was a perfect moment.”

That experience was even more special as Reilly Feil was named Most Valuable Player.

“It feels amazing to be named the MVP,” Reilly said. “It was great to see all of our hard work pay off. We worked as a team and I couldn’t have earned MVP without them.”

All three of the Rebels’ playoff contests were about defense.

Kingman battled to a 7-6 victory over the Ohio Spartans in the opening game and then followed it up with 39-6 blowout of the New Jersey Trojans.

“We are a complete defense,” Rebel Jacob Godinez said. “We came to the Hall of Fame tournament undefeated and in our first game against the Ohio Spartans Elite we had a huge play in the two minutes of the game and stopped them from scoring. We came to work. We always play as if we are down by two.”

That mentality paid dividends for the Rebels as did the fact many of the athletes have known each other for many years.



“I’m very proud of these boys – some of them have been playing together since they were five and six years old,” coach Daniel Carlson said. “They have put in years of dedication, sweat, old fashioned hard work and fought and earned every victory. Watching them win this game, watching them celebrate, watching that World Championship dream come true on the Hall of Fame field in Tom Benson Stadium, it was an amazing feeling. You felt it with them.”

The feeling was mutual for Rebel Cannon Cobanovich as he described the great ending to a remarkable season.

“We were undefeated and then got to go to the Hall of Fame and win the world championship,” Cobanovich said. “But for me, the best part was getting this win with my friends. Every kid on this team is my friend and we couldn’t have done it without all of us.”

The team mentality was instrumental in Kingman’s journey to the top and coach Morgan Quinn talked about how much that helped overcome adversity and win a Jr. Pee Wee title.

“The three games we played in Canton were the most intense games we have ever played as a team – we had some incredible opponents,” Quinn said. “They were tough and made us fight for everything. At the end of the championship we were exhausted, but knowing how hard we worked made the victory so much better. But just like our motto ‘Some wish for it, we work for it.’”