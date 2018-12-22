Pickering’s persistence pays off at nationals in Reno

KINGMAN – Wyatt Pickering knew he had the potential to succeed, but the 13-year-old Kingmanite never imagined it would lead him to the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross County Championships.

“When I first started I didn’t really know what nationals was – I was running just for fun,” Wyatt said. “Then as I started getting older, there were kids that were training that were beating me by a lot. So that’s when I was like, ‘I want to start working hard.’ After that, I started going higher and higher until I qualified for nationals.”

Wyatt’s journey to nationals led him on a trek to Reno, Nevada where he battled Mother Nature. Not only was there snow and ice, but also lots of mud.



“As we got to the top of the hill and went down, it was all mud,” Wyatt said. “Throughout the race, I slipped twice and fell because there was a downhill covered in mud and there were kids everywhere.”

Wyatt even had to think on the fly early in the race as other racers were falling down. Luckily Wyatt made the right call and avoided a collision.

“Right as they blew the gun and started the race, immediately a kid in front of me fell in the ice,” Wyatt said. “I just jumped over him.”

That smart decision-making paid off for Wyatt, but it was still unfamiliar ground for him as he’s usually in the front of the pack.

“It was a lot different with so many people around me,” Pickering said. “Normally when I’m racing there are two or three people, but we’re all up there. It was a lot different with people all around me.”

Nevertheless, Wyatt kept at it and finished the race in 15:45.04 for 104th place out of 386 athletes. Worth noting, however, is the fact a number of these runners were 14-year-old high schoolers. The competition may have been tough, but Wyatt is setting his sights on 2019.

“After next year, I’ll have grown more so I’ll have a lot more speed,” he said. “In recent races, there are really tall people that have passed me at the end because they have good sprinting. And I have smaller legs, so I can’t run as fast. Next year I’ll be able to get up there more and be with the taller kids.”

Wyatt will also have another year of training to help his cause.

One thing he doesn’t know yet though is what city will host nationals. USATF switches the location, so Wyatt will have to wait and see what happens.

But in the meantime, he can take pride in representing Kingman.

“There were several people from Arizona that went to nationals,” Pickering said. “But nobody from Kingman ever really runs – even high schoolers that go to nationals. So it’s pretty cool to know that I did that.”