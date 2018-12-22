Vols trio playing for Nevada’s Olympic Development Program

KINGMAN – A trio of Volunteers are making their names known in the soccer community.

Marco Castaneda, Jaden Messersmith and Gabriel Otero not only lace up their cleats for Lee Williams High School, but also play for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program’s Nevada team.

“It is a big accomplishment,” Castaneda said. “The older we are, the stronger and better the competition is so you have to keep training hard to stay on top.”

The hard work and dedication will all pay off when the Nevada team travels to Phoenix Jan. 4-7, 2019 for the U.S. Youth Soccer ODP West Championships.

The Vols trio had a chance to see how they stack up against the competition last weekend in Mesquite, Nevada.

“We played very well together,” Castaneda said. “We won our first game and tied the second, but we’ll see happens. There’s a lot great teams out there.”

Castaneda and Otero are familiar with the challenging opponents as they are making their second straight appearance on Nevada’s ODP team, while goalkeeper Jaden Messersmith is making his first.

“I’m very excited to play on the team,” Messersmith said. “It’s been a good year for me.”

Messersmith spent plenty of time working on technique and improving his soccer IQ.

“Putting in the work has made be a lot better player and a lot smarter,” Messersmith said. “That’s helped a lot.”

Meanwhile, Otero knows that he has the talent and ability to continue his run of playing ODP soccer.

“At this point, I hold myself to a standard to make it,” Otero said. “If I wouldn’t have made it, I would have been pretty disappointed. But I think our team is pretty good.”

The talented squad doesn’t have a lot of time to spend together though.

There are only a few training sessions and they’re usually on weekends. Some athletes would see that as a challenge, but Castaneda isn’t one of them.

“When you do what you love, I can’t consider it difficult,” he said. “Difficult has been for my parents, I couldn’t do any of this without them.”