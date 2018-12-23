City offering January $3 special trash haul cleanup

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Sanitation Department and the Clean City Commission are teaming up to offer a $3 special trash haul cleanup for the month of January.

The special $3 cleanup is available to sanitation customers within Kingman city limits, but special pickups are limited to one per residential property with sanitation services activated.

Requests for special trash pickup received before Jan. 1 or after Jan. 31 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per five cubic yards.

Items not accepted include: concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals and other hazardous waste; and refrigerators and air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.

To schedule a pickup, contact the City of Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 or the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-692-3115.

Information provided by the City of Kingman