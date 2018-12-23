DC gets it right: Action in ‘Aquaman’ is amazing

What do you mean the theater seats don't have seatbelts? Then you better hold on for a visually stunning roller coaster ride. The undersea sequences are amazingly colorful, imaginative and intricate. The story line isn't very original though: unwilling hero emerges to save _ (fill in the blank). Combine the imagery with outstanding performances by the lead characters and you have the makings for a real hit with the audience.

Arthur, aka Aquaman, (Jason Momoa) is the son of a regular human lighthouse keeper Tom (Temuerra Morrison) and Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). Tom found Atlanna washed up on the rocks as she escaped some conflict in Atlantis. Her ability to breathe, talk, move about, mixed with other powers were inherited by Arthur. Arthur discovered his talent at a class trip to the aquarium.

Skip ahead about 20 years and we see Arthur in the sea pushing a submarine to the surface. The sub was being taken over by pirates, which is where Arthur first meets David Kane, aka Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). David and his father (Michael Beach), along with his crew of pirates, had taken over the sub. Arthur gets aboard and the fight begins. During the fight however, Arthur beats the father and son and exits while refusing to free the trapped father. This creates the motivation for David Kane to seek revenge against Arthur throughout the rest of the movie.

Later, fellow Atlantian Mera (Amber Herd) contacts Arthur to try to get him to go back to Atlantis to help stave off an invasion on the surface dwellers (us humans). Mera's red hair is strikingly noticeable and thankfully so because otherwise she is easily lost among the visually busy scenes. Although supportive in most respects lending her beauty and toughness to the role, she is dramatically out-played by Kidman. Kidman projects a soft, motherly toughness Arthur inherits as well.

Arthur doesn't talk much but the few lines he does say are delivered with impeccable timing and tone. He has snide, comedic retorts sprinkled throughout the movie. It's his muscular stature that carries the character with his body covered in tattoos, long hair and noncommittal attitude that make the role. Could Arnold Schwarzenegger have played the part? Not with Momoa's finesse.

The battle scene with combatants on sharks and giant terrifying sea horses is amazing. While Arthur is tasked with acquiring the King's trident, the battle lines are drawn and the battle has begun. Once the trident is acquired, Arthur appears and puts on an exhibit worthy of the King of the Seas.

Stay after the first run of credits (lights are still down) to see how it ends. While this is the “origin” movie for Aquaman, it should have been produced before Aquaman participated in the other DC comic films. The movie is rated PG-13 for the fight scenes and some mature language. It runs about two hours and four minutes. There were a few times where momentum slowed but I'd be sure to see it again. I'll give Aquaman a strong 5 out of 5 Miners.