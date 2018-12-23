Horoscopes | Dec. 24, 2018

Birthdays: Ryan Seacrest, 44; Stephenie Meyer, 45; Ricky Martin, 47; Diedrich Bader, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Give from the heart, not from the wallet. Give thought to the changes you want to make and the goals you set for yourself moving forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t get worked up or stressed out. Things don’t have to be perfect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. A problem dealing with a peer, relative or friend should be handled with wisdom, patience and respect.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Remember what’s important. Let bygones be bygones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Enjoy festivities with people you care about, but don’t be too quick to share your personal plans. Someone will let you down if you count on him or her to do something for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to say something nice to someone you love. It’s a busy time of year, and often the ones we care about most are the ones neglected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Recognize what others do, and be thankful for any help you receive. Keep the peace, even if you don’t agree with someone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time out to spend with someone you love or to do something that will show how much you care. Time spent with friends or family will bring you closer together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Learn from your experiences. It’s best not to overdo it if you want to make a good impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be offered compliments that will encourage you to take on something you’ve never considered in the past. Live in the moment, and enjoy the people who make you feel good about your life and your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make promises you cannot keep. Talking big or sending the wrong impression will result in changes you may not like.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put greater emphasis on living within your means and using your ingenuity to come up with precious offerings that have meaning and will leave a good impression. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your personal life.