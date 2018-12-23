Letter | Thank you Kingman Regional Medical Center

Another plus for Kingman Regional Medical Center – KRMC Rehab Center on Santa Rosa Drive, and the rehab center on Sycamore Avenue.

My wife fell and fractured her hip. We wish to thank all the people connected to KRMC, from pre-op, Dr. Oldham, surgeon, the girls on the third floor at KRMC, everyone on the second floor at the rehab facility on Santa Rosa Drive, and everyone at the rehab center on Sycamore Avenue.

Everyone conducted themselves with professionalism, dedication, and friendship during my wife’s recovery.

Kingman is very fortunate to have such excellent medical facilities.