Licenses and Permits | Dec. 24, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 14:

PJH Construction: Kingman; manufactured home installation.

Thomas Hild: 7885 N. Rice Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home and additions.

Michael Randall: Mohave Valley; gas line.

Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 200 amp panel replacement.

Ambient Edge: 18756 N. Spur Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 4 ton GE package unit.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 5251 E. Mesa Drive, Topock; demo mobile home, room addition and porches.

Plumbing by Jake: 10061 S. Danny St., Mohave Valley; water heater replace 40 gallon liquid propane.

Ambient Edge: 4005 Mohave Airport Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 4, 10 ton package units on roof.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 13: Rita Davis: 841 E. Windsor Ave., Kingman; residential demo; $47.

Truelove Plumbing: 4000 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Kenneth Shumway: 2715 Mullen Drive, Kingman; electric; $25.

Select Electric: 525 Gold St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 901 Center St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

A.K. Eaton Builders: 3245 Delaware Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,595.

Forty Four Construction: 3361 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.

Forty Four Construction: 2355 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,755.

Forty Four Construction: 2347 Wildflower St., Kingman; new FR; $4,540.

Prince Pools: 2004 Comanche Drive, Kingman; pool; $728.

Prince Pools: 4280 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $695.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 7: Baker Investment Group: 777 W. Beale St., Kingman; gas station.

Ann & Loueez Portrait Studio: 116 N. Fourth St., Kingman; photography studio.

Best Hospice LLC: 1740 Beverly Ave. Ste. B, Kingman; hospice.

Victory Interiors: 22449 N. 225th Ave., Surprise; contractor.

Christmas Trees From Oregon: 3010 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade.

Dream Machines: 122 Beale St., Kingman; automotive restoration.

The Original Stromboli: 1968 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; fast food.

Morgan Artistry: 2895 Tanner St., Kingman; retail trade.

Mohave Disc Golf Supply: 4013 Morning Crest Way, Kingman; retail trade.

Pink Daisy properties: 3740 N. Willow Road, Kingman; residential rental property.

Teal & Wine: 10640 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; retail trade.

PJH Construction: 5546 W. Bolsa Drive, Kingman; mobile home installation.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 14:

This & That Antiques & Collectables: 534 Beale St., Kingman; antique shop.

Economy Inn: 1250 W. Beale St., Kingman; motel.

SVS Bumper & Paint Repair: 2975 Lass Ave., Kingman; auto body and paint shop.

West of Third Properties: 224 E. Beale St., Kingman; leasing.

Legacy Home Improvements: 3392 Monte Moro St., Kingman; construction.