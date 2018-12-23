Licenses and Permits | Dec. 24, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 14:
PJH Construction: Kingman; manufactured home installation.
Thomas Hild: 7885 N. Rice Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home and additions.
Michael Randall: Mohave Valley; gas line.
Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 200 amp panel replacement.
Ambient Edge: 18756 N. Spur Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 4 ton GE package unit.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 5251 E. Mesa Drive, Topock; demo mobile home, room addition and porches.
Plumbing by Jake: 10061 S. Danny St., Mohave Valley; water heater replace 40 gallon liquid propane.
Ambient Edge: 4005 Mohave Airport Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 4, 10 ton package units on roof.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 13: Rita Davis: 841 E. Windsor Ave., Kingman; residential demo; $47.
Truelove Plumbing: 4000 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Kenneth Shumway: 2715 Mullen Drive, Kingman; electric; $25.
Select Electric: 525 Gold St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Truelove Plumbing: 901 Center St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
A.K. Eaton Builders: 3245 Delaware Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,595.
Forty Four Construction: 3361 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,540.
Forty Four Construction: 2355 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,755.
Forty Four Construction: 2347 Wildflower St., Kingman; new FR; $4,540.
Prince Pools: 2004 Comanche Drive, Kingman; pool; $728.
Prince Pools: 4280 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $695.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 7: Baker Investment Group: 777 W. Beale St., Kingman; gas station.
Ann & Loueez Portrait Studio: 116 N. Fourth St., Kingman; photography studio.
Best Hospice LLC: 1740 Beverly Ave. Ste. B, Kingman; hospice.
Victory Interiors: 22449 N. 225th Ave., Surprise; contractor.
Christmas Trees From Oregon: 3010 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade.
Dream Machines: 122 Beale St., Kingman; automotive restoration.
The Original Stromboli: 1968 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; fast food.
Morgan Artistry: 2895 Tanner St., Kingman; retail trade.
Mohave Disc Golf Supply: 4013 Morning Crest Way, Kingman; retail trade.
Pink Daisy properties: 3740 N. Willow Road, Kingman; residential rental property.
Teal & Wine: 10640 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; retail trade.
PJH Construction: 5546 W. Bolsa Drive, Kingman; mobile home installation.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 14:
This & That Antiques & Collectables: 534 Beale St., Kingman; antique shop.
Economy Inn: 1250 W. Beale St., Kingman; motel.
SVS Bumper & Paint Repair: 2975 Lass Ave., Kingman; auto body and paint shop.
West of Third Properties: 224 E. Beale St., Kingman; leasing.
Legacy Home Improvements: 3392 Monte Moro St., Kingman; construction.
