Giving to Children

In the photo, left to right, Elks Members – Carolyn Carroll, Martin Swanty, Bob Chrimes, John Lawson, Carolyn Lawson, Cody Swanty and Jimmy Powell at Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia. On Christmas Eve day, the Kingman Elks delivered 100-115 laundry baskets of food, (canned goods, dry goods, a turkey and/or a ham) toys for young children. Most of the goods are collected at Kingman area schools and donations from local businesses. Santa flew in by helicopter Christmas Eve to be greeted by 300-plus children, family and friends. Each child could visit with Santa, and they were served hot chocolate and kids were given toys. Monies are raised at the Elks Charity Ball and through donations, many toys are collected and donated by both Walgreens Kingman stores, and of course, Elk Members, plus donations like the one showed here from Martin and Cody Swanty of Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia.