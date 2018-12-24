The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Golden Valley families received holiday donation

Smith’s Food and Drug donated 15 meals to families in need in the Golden Valley area. The VFW Auxiliary Post 2555, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 22 gathered 50 toys for children in need this holiday season. Black Mountain School students and families received the meals and toys. (Courtesy photo)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: December 24, 2018 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The VFW Auxiliary Post 2555, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 22 and Smith’s came together this holiday season to help Golden Valley families in need.

    The VFW and the American Legion has an angel tree every year and gathered enough toys for 50 children, Christie Lopez, VFW Auxiliary secretary said.

    The children were chosen from Black Mountain School to receive the toys, and the 15 families who received the meals were also chosen through the school.

    “We asked Black Mountain for help with the dinners since they really know the families of Golden Valley,” Lopez said.

    Members of the VFW and the American Legion also purchase meals for families. For the first time this year Smith’s, donated the 15 boxes of food.

    Lopez said the VFW has been doing this for at least seven years since she became a member or probably longer.

