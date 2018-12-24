Senior Angel Tree receives $10,000 in donations

KINGMAN – The Senior Corps Program and the City of Kingman have collaborated to help give seniors a merry and gift-filled Christmas for more than a decade, and this year handed out 85 gifts with a total value of about $10,000.

In years prior, it was City of Kingman employees who participated in collecting the gifts for the Senior Angel Tree. However, for the first time, the community was invited to contribute this year.

“I was astonished at the generosity of the people of Kingman and Golden Valley,” wrote Heather Brassil, Senior Corps Program coordinator for Mohave County, in an email. “The community has been very generous to our seniors, and I thank them for it.”

The Senior Angel Tree was created to assist low-income and at-risk seniors during the holidays, Brassil wrote. She said many seniors don’t have family in the area and may be left without a gifts during the season of giving.

Many wishes filled were for basic items like stamps, batteries, socks, clothing, gift cards to local stores and restaurants, sheets, towels and even items for beloved pets.

The work of the Senior Corps extends well beyond the holidays, with volunteers spreading cheer, lending a hand, and socializing with seniors year round.

“The organizations that the Senior Corps partners with have identified specific seniors in need. Those people are paired with our Senior Companion Volunteers, who visit with them weekly to ensure they remain physically, mentally and emotionally healthy,” Brassil said of the program. “They also assist them around town, and get them linked to additional services, if needed.”