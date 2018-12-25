Making Spirits Bright

KINGMAN – They didn't go dashing through the snow, but they made spirits bright.

On Saturday, some unlikely children received an unexpected Christmas thanks to some not-so-secret Santas. That started when one woman connected with another, and a small group of people made a big difference.

Charmayne knew Wendy, and they met for lunch with Rosemary. Rosemary already knew about the needs of women and children at the three Angel Manor homes, she just didn't know how big the needs would be.

It started with six children and their moms, who are in various stages of a yearlong recovery process that turned into Shopping with Angels at Praise Chapel. The story of Angel Manor began in 2001.

“I had nothing to lose. I'd already lost everything,” said founder Wendy Weaver.

Being a bartender wasn't a good occupation for an alcoholic. Wendy got sober on Feb. 9, 2001. Six months later, she opened a trailer she didn't own and couldn't afford to buy it for three women in crisis who had nowhere to turn.

Seventeen years later, four Angel Manor homes serve hundreds of women and children, as well as men, who need someone who cares.

“Our very favorite thing to do is help God put broken families back together,” Weaver said.

Weaver can't do it alone and others know that.

The man who owned the trailer told her she could live there with other women – free of charge. When Wendy ran out of room, someone else offered her a second residence. In 2010 a couple told her if she'd form a nonprofit organization, they'd help. By that time she'd managed to strike a deal for the trailer and kept the payments current. The couple paid off that mortgage. Meanwhile, the owners of the second home wrote off the month-to-month cost. Donations made the third and fourth homes possible.

Wendy first connected with Praise Chapel in 2001 and they've worked together since 2002. But that congregation is just one of the resources that supports the work of Angel Manor.

The newest opportunity for community assistance from Praise Chapel resulted when three women met for lunch and made a list. They didn't need to check it twice, but the list grew from six to 27 children – all with needs and little hope.

One little boy didn't choose toys. Rosemary expressed her surprise that he got new shoes. He pulled back the sole that had long since separated.

“Yeah, mine are broke,” he said.

A little girl twirled in her old dress. One of the women commented how pretty she looked and asked if she could borrow it. The girl instead offered to use the money for her presents.

“I'll buy you one,” she said.

Justin brought his 6-month-old daughter to Walmart. Her mother's whereabouts are unknown. The mom left behind six other children that have since been adopted by her parents. Justin is daddy to all seven. He visits them each week at their grandparent's home. They're a family.

So are some of the more than 1,500 adults who have passed through Angel Manor. One of the women who lived with Wendy in 2001 became a drug and alcohol counselor and sends people to Wendy. Many of the women from Angel Manor return to lead meetings, encourage others and volunteer. They're family, and so is the congregation at Praise Chapel.

Rita moved into Angel Manor on Friday and found herself shopping on Saturday. When her parents moved to Kingman in the 1980s, they lived with Rosemary and her husband. Some of the connections come full circle.

Barb is one of several people who minister in various Praise Chapel outreach efforts. Barb met Nicole in jail. They met again at Walmart, where gifts came from others who cared enough to send their very best.

The children got the best because people like Wendy and the women at Praise Chapel worked together. The good news is others are helping and others still can. Anyone who wants to donate can designate a contribution to Praise Chapel for Angel Manor to help those in need.

Plans call for making more spirits bright next Christmas.