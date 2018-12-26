Attorney general’s office warns citizens about foreclosure, mortgage scam calls

PHOENIX – Don’t fall for the phone calls regarding lowering mortgage payments or saving your home from foreclosure.

The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans about scam calls.

Scams can come in all shapes. A noticeable sign of a scam can be if you are contacted by phone or mail without initiating contact.

Scam calls can advise to stop making mortgage payments or stop communication with your current mortgage company. Scam calls can also include a company asking to sign a deed transferring property to them and promising your home will be transferred back to you.

Another warning sign is being rushed through a transaction and urged to sign documents immediately or before having a chance to review them.

Protecting yourself can be easy. Never pay a fee up front for a service that claims to stop, prevent or postpone a foreclosure proceeding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development offers free help applying for mortgage assistance.

Beware of businesses that pressure you to sign papers or offer to buy your house for cash in the amount lower than the selling price of similar home in the neighborhood.

Never sign a deed to your home to a third party as part of a foreclosure avoidance transaction. A deed should only be signed over in the process of selling the home for a fair price.

Before signing any mortgage related documents, consult an attorney, financial advisor, nonprofit mortgage counseling agency or a HUD-certified counselor.

For other resources the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development offers, visit www.hud.gov or call 888-995-4373. To file a consumer complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, visit www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer, or call 800-352-8431.



Information provided by Arizona Attorney General’s Office