Horoscopes | December 27, 2018

Birthdays: Hayley Williams, 30; Gerard Depardieu, 70; Cokie Roberts, 75; John Amos, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Start a dialogue with someone who can play an instrumental role in your life. Don’t let emotions interfere with your progress; you’ll find a way to have it all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Whether it’s amongst friends, relatives or peers, share your experiences, love and positive perspective on life. Wisdom is a great gift to share.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Practicality will help get you through the day. Don’t let anyone misguide you or take advantage of you when you should be focusing on what lies ahead.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A relationship can be taken to the next level if you are open about what you want to pursue. Honesty will help you transition to where you want to be mentally, emotionally and physically.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Big talk will draw a crowd, but if you exaggerate or make unrealistic promises, you will let down others and be put in an awkward position. Change needs to be executed with precision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust in your instincts. Take charge and stick to what you know is best and right for you.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the big picture regardless of what others try to sell you or make you believe. Change begins within and has to be to your specifications if you plan to move forward with optimism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal improvements will lead to a decision that will change your relationship with the people who count. Make a move that will ease your stress and give you more time to enjoy what’s important to you.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It would be best to rethink how best to handle emotional matters moving forward. A personal change will help you diminish stress, allowing you to follow your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Know what you want and make your plans clear. Refuse to let anyone use emotional tactics to reroute your plans or to take advantage of you financially.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Lend assistance to someone who needs help. Offering your wisdom and skills will be a nice way to support the people you care about.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put greater emphasis on personal growth, physical improvements, peace and love. Evaluate what you have to offer that will make your world a better place.