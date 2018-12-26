Rants and Raves | December 27, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

As deadline nears: Trump goes after the wall because it works. Second year after Israel’s wall, they had ZERO people get in. The real oddity – why Schumer and his ilk are fine with our military guarding others’ borders, just not ours. Un-American!



Farmers deserve a tax break: You do realize that farmers are subsidized, don’t you? They get money from the government even if they don’t plant.

‘It’s a tax increase and the largest one in modern history:’ I thought we put Republicans in office to keep the taxes down. If you can’t trust a Republican, who can you trust?

Partial government shutdown: Thanks Nancy and Chuck. You were for the wall before you were against it, remember? The difference: Trump beat Hillary. And you must protect future votes for yourselves. Look up the wall around Pelosi’s Frisco palace. But she’s against walls?

Should there be a TV ban on Kellyanne? Please do not take Kellyanne off TV. She is using her basic right as an American to explain her politics. There are many different and varied degrees of truth. A lot of us apparently don’t care anymore what they are.

‘It’s a tax increase and the largest one in modern history’: Way to go, Gov. Ducey! A huge new tax on vehicles and now a huge income tax increase. I guess we all won the lottery so these increases will just be chump change. Sorry I voted for you. Recall anyone?