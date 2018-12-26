US stocks rebound as traders return from Christmas holiday

U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, recovering much of their losses from a Christmas Eve plunge and placing the market on track for its best day in nine months.

Gains in technology companies, retailers, health care and internet stocks drove the broad rally, which gave the benchmark S&P 500 index some breathing room after it slid Monday to just shy of what Wall Street calls a bear market – a 20 percent fall from an index's peak.

Energy stocks also rebounded as U.S. crude oil prices surged toward their biggest one-day gain in more than two years.

Trading volume was lighter than usual following the Christmas holiday. Markets in Europe, Hong Kong and Australia were closed.

"Today simply can only be really chalked up to a reflex rally after having been oversold," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA. "The real question is do we have follow-through for the rest of this week."

The S&P 500 index rose 63 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,414 as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 580 points, or 2.7 percent, to 22,372. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 228 points, or 3.7 percent, to 6,421. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 40 points, or 3.2 percent, 1,307.

Wednesday's gains provide the S&P 500 some breathing room after finishing the shortened trading session Monday just shy of a bear market. It would mark the end to the longest bull market for stocks in modern history after nearly 10 years.

Stocks fell sharply Monday after President Donald Trump lashed out at the central bank. Administration officials had spent the weekend trying to assure financial markets that Fed chairman Jerome Powell's job was safe. On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his view that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates too fast, but called the independent agency's rate hikes a "form of safety" for an economy doing well.

"The market is trying to find an equilibrium between earnings, revenue growth and the economy, but when you have an onslaught of headlines that just manifest uncertainty from Washington, it just feeds negative sentiment," Krosby said.

The market's sharp downturn since October intensified this month, erasing all of its 2018 gains and nudging the S&P 500 closer to its worst year since 2008.