Diet Center's Tip of the Week

Do you know what the top 10 New Year’s Resolutions usually are?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

These are the top 10 resolutions every year:

Exercise more. 2. Lose weight 3. Get organized. 4. Learn a new skill or hobby. 5. Live life to the fullest. 6. Save more money/spend less money. 7. Quit smoking. 8. Spend more time with family and friends. 9. Travel more. 10. Read more.

Here are three ways to help you reach your goals for the year:

1. Exercise more. Exercise plays an important role in achieving and maintaining ideal body weight. Being safe is critical to your health and ability to benefit from exercise. Here are some tips for safe exercise:

A. Check with your doctor before starting exercise. B. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercise. C. Rest a day between strength training exercises. D. Wear reflective gear if you exercise in the dark. E. Dress appropriately for the weather. F. Eat a light meal 1-4 hours before exercising. G. Don’t overexert yourself. You should be able to carry on a light conversation. H. Progress gradually.

2. Lose weight and call Diet Center. Diet Center offers four weight-loss programs to choose from that were developed by a registered, licensed dietician. Each of these programs were developed to meet our nutritional requirements, protect our lean muscle mass, and take the weight off that we want to lose. Diet Center offers one-on-one counseling, and our appetite suppressing supplements. There is never a cost or an obligation to come in and find out about Diet Center and our weight loss programs.

3. Set priorities. As for the rest of those New Year’s resolutions, some people put off making efforts to reach different goals because they have trouble setting priorities. For such people, all their daily tasks seem to be equally important. How often do you say to yourself, “I don’t have time to exercise, quit smoking, or get organized?” Start off by setting priorities and managing your time wisely. First make a list of what is important to you (example: family, health, career, hobbies). Then, keep track of your activities and the time spent on them for a week. Compare your activity list to your “important” list and examine how much time you devote to what’s “important.” Is getting organized/learning a new skill on your “important” list, but you don’t spend much time on it? Do you find yourself spending more time watching TV or talking on the phone? You can use your list to revise your schedule and priorities. When revising your schedule, keep in mind people who spend time on things that are important to them tend to be happier and more content with their lives. So why wouldn’t you want to devote more time to those efforts? Reset your priorities, try a new schedule, and you may find yourself feeling better than ever.

