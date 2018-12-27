The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
12:36 AM Fri, Dec. 28th
Weather  30.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Event Calendar | December 28, 2018

The Polar Bear Plunge consists of swimmers jumping into the New Year. The event starts at noon Tuesday at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Polar Bear Plunge consists of swimmers jumping into the New Year. The event starts at noon Tuesday at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: December 27, 2018 7:30 p.m.

    • TODAY

    Drop-In Volunteering

    2 - 4:45 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    Dancing

    6 - 10 p.m. at the Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Drive.

    BINGO

    6:30 p.m., 2985 John L. Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 928-757-1704.

    SATURDAY

    Pre-New Year’s Party

    9 p.m. at Sundowner Salootn, 4400 Stockton Hill Road, 928-529-5499.

    Monday, New Year’s Eve

    Square Dance Party

    7 p.m. - 1 a.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-716-2276.

    Bowling New Year’s

    8 p.m. at Cerbat Bowling Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, 928-529-5499.

    New Year’s Eve Bash

    9 p.m. - 1 a.m., Fireside Lounge, 1716 Hoover St. 928-753-6110.

    Tuesday, New Year’s Day

    Polar Bear Plunge

    12 p.m. at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St., 928-757-7919.

    More like this story