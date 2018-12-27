Horoscopes | December 28, 2018

Birthdays: John Legend, 40; Denzel Washington, 64; Edgar Winter, 72; Dame Maggie Smith, 84.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t be so hard on yourself. Don’t let regrets stand between you and the success you deserve.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Step things up a notch and make the changes that will help you prepare for what’s to come. Move forward with anticipation and desire to double up on the things that bring you the most joy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen and respond with love and compassion. Stand up and be counted; you will have no regrets.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for the good in everyone. Share insight into circumstances that seem bleak or impossible to conquer and you’ll be joined by those who share your vision and are ready to fight your battle.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make positive changes, and bring joy to those you love. Walk away from poor influences and meddlers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get into a debate with someone you live with. Put love first and realize everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get together with friends or those who share your concerns, beliefs and goals. Don’t let someone weigh you down or make you feel bad about who you are or how you look.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The experience you share with someone special will open your mind to a brighter future. Take pride in who you are, and start living life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be a witness, not a contributor, when dealing with those you don’t share ideals with. Stay focused and humble.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to your heart and follow through with your plans. Take the initiative to share with those you trust, and protect against those you don’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Understanding what others are up against will help you have a calming effect that will ease stress and make it possible for you to offer help. A positive change you make will impress as well as inspire others to follow.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Hold back criticism and replace it with compassion and suggestions that are helpful. Your input can make a difference to the outcome of someone’s life.