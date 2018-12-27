Orozco shooting suspect’s bond reduced by $100,000

KINGMAN – Gerald Richardson, the Golden Valley resident charged in the October shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, appeared in court Wednesday to review conditions for his release from custody.

As of Wednesday, Richardson was being held on a $250,000 bond. His attorney, Robin Puchek, cited multiple reasons for why the bond should be lowered.

Puchek said to his knowledge, Richardson has a minimal criminal history and “no relevant criminal history,” and that he has a stable home in Golden Valley and a significant other, meaning Richardson has “significant ties to the community.”

He also said there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a part in the alleged incident.

“I would like to see the bond significantly lowered. I know if he’s going to end up in trial he’s looking at a delay of 10 or 12 months,” Puchek said. “I’d hate to see him sitting in jail for the next 12 to 14 months waiting for his trial. It seems like he’s highly unlikely to be a flight risk based on, like I said, ties to the community, lack of criminal history, the fact that he’s got a significant other ...”

Puchek also pointed to “justification defenses” that will be argued at future proceedings. Those defenses speak to people being allowed to use “deadly force to prevent a criminal trespass.”

Mohave County grand jurors indicted Richardson on one felony count of manslaughter, alleging that Richardson recklessly caused the death of Orozco on or about Oct. 27. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in December. Early next month, Richardson will be arraigned on two counts of endangerment, as the state claims Richardson “recklessly endangered” two minors with his alleged actions.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.

He wasn’t expecting anyone, with Puchek adding Wednesday that Orozco wasn’t expected to return that night. Richardson believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.

He fired one shot from a handgun that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. At Wednesday’s hearing, there was some discrepancy over whether the door was closed or partially open at the time the shot was fired.

“What the defendant did was not only reckless, but it was incredibly dangerous,” said Jaimye Ashley, who was representing the state.

She also said Richardson is “not taking responsibility” and “putting blame on the victim,” in citing a subpoenaed jail visitation conversation where he reportedly said “What the bottom line is, you know what I’m saying, it’s the whole thing, Jessica caused her own demise …”

Ashley said the victim’s uncle and boyfriend both opposed re-determining release conditions.

“I think whatever bond I set is going to be high enough to protect the citizens of Mohave County,” said Judge Richard Weiss, before setting a secured appearance bond of $150,000.

Gerald Richardson will be arraigned on the endangerment charges at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3 and has a pretrial conference set for 9:15 a.m. Feb. 8.