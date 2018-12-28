The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Arizona to get $37.1M under settlement with Wells Fargo

(Adobe Image)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 28, 2018 5:43 p.m.

    • PHOENIX — Arizona will receive $37.1 million from Wells Fargo & Co. under a 50-state $575 million settlement to resolve claims that the bank violated state consumer protection laws.

    Allegations leading to the settlement announced Friday included that the company opened millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolled customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent

    The settlement requires the banking giant to create a redress program for consumers not covered by a previously announced restitution program.

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich called Wells Fargo's conduct "particularly offensive" and said the settlement holds the company accountable while deterring similar future activity by other financial institutions.

    Wells Fargo CEO and President Tim Sloan said his company is making a "serious commitment to making things right in regard to past issues."

