KINGMAN – Arizona Department of Transportation has reported at 4:43 p.m. Friday that Highway 66 is closed in both directions due to a police incident at milepost 76 near Hackberry, about 18 miles northeast of Kingman.

ADOT wants drivers to postpone travel or find an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation