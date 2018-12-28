The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Plans for Arizona inauguration taking shape

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 28, 2018 5:34 p.m.

    • PHOENIX — Plans for Arizona's 2019 inauguration ceremony are taking shape for the Jan. 7 event at the State Capitol.

    The 10 a.m. inauguration centers on the swearings-in of Gov. Doug Ducey and five other state officials elected or re-elected in November.

    The program will include music from an Arizona National Guard band and a joint color guard of personnel from the Arizona National Guard and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. There also will be a flyover by F-16 fighters from the Arizona Air National Guard.

    Other events and activities will include a food tasting fair featuring 10 Arizona restaurants and a family friendly zone with cultural attraction and sports mascots.

    Members of the public can request free tickets starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday on an inauguration website.

