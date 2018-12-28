Slick conditions on Arizona highways due to snow and ice

Authorities are cautioning drivers about slick conditions on highways in eastern, northern and southeastern Arizona due to snow and ice.

Slick conditions were reported on numerous highways, including Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and the Sedona turnoff and on several portions of Interstate 40, including in Flagstaff and Williams.

The state Department of Transportation said State Route 80 was closed between Bisbee and State Route 90 for about an hour because of icy conditions before it reopened Friday morning.

The National Weather Service's Flagstaff office said snowfall would continue into Friday evening and that dry but very cold conditions were forecast to begin Saturday ahead of a storm system expected in the area early next week.