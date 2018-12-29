Rants & Raves | Dec. 30, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Thank you Kingman Regional Medical Center: Always great to see someone praise KRMC. The hospital and all the staffs are gems in Kingman’s crown.



Mattis resigns after disagreements: Rubio never served in military, at least Trump went to military school. Many agree with the pullout including Brig General “Tony” Tata. Interesting, we, across the ocean, always send troops and treasure but can’t build wall for our own protection?

A deficit happy government leads to a debt-driven financial crisis: The Democrat party always tells us they are going to spend our money. The Republican party lies to us and spend our money anyway. We need to rid ourselves of these two antiquated dinosaurs.

‘I can’t tell you when’ government will reopen: Trump just handed out a contract for 115 miles of border wall in Texas but he won’t tell us who the contract was awarded to. Why can’t he tell us?

Christmas 2018: Not the worst of times: Pat, It has always been evident you are of the conservative/Christian influence. If you are a Christian, you need to act, walk and talk like a Christian. Please start.

Vehicle registration fee: You forget. Republicans are in office. They are the party that always tells us they will take care of us and it won’t cost us anything. They will make Mexico pay for the slat fence.

Immigrant Children in U.S. Custody: A thousand just dumped at the downtown El Paso bus depot blocks from where my daughter works. Billions spent on this, US lives disrupted, another CA officer killed by an illegal. Give Trump the money – build the wall now!

The Rose Baley Party met with despair: Sad story, but shows the guts of early pioneers and how worth saving our country is. Before someone screams we stole it from the Indians, many Indians didn’t believe in land ownership and we also didn’t mutilate women.

Guns and violence: Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich...don’t know from where...Did the gun change? Or did society change? Glorifying cultures of violence...gangs/games. Get points for rape and murder on video ganes that are horribly violent. Sad commentary for our society.