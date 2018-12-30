Chipotle closed due to commercial kitchen fire

KINGMAN – Chipotle Restaurant, 3455 Stockton Hill Road, had a commercial kitchen fire Sunday. Responding units reported nothing showing in the area and in route fire crews were informed all employees had exited the structure.

Upon arrival fire personal found a kitchen fire had engaged the hood suppression system and heavy extinguishment residue covered the kitchen area. Further investigation led to crews finding a small area smoldering under the main griddles.

A Kingman Fire Department Investigator was called to the scene. Initial findings after interviewing employees, is that a small gas leak may have been present and when the employees lit the equipment and the area caught fire.

The restaurant will remain closed until cleaning and repairs are completed; Mohave County Environmental Health and Kingman Fire Investigators hope to give the business a clean bill of health early tomorrow.

Fire loss figures are expected to be approximately $ 5,000.00, not including loss of business. No one was injured during the blaze.

Units R215, E221, L234, E241, Battalion 2, were dispatched to the scene.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department