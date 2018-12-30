The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
2:10 PM Sun, Dec. 30th
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Chipotle closed due to commercial kitchen fire

hipotle Restaurant, 3455 Stockton Hill Road, had a commercial kitchen fire Sunday. The restaurant will remain closed until cleaning and repairs are completed; Mohave County Environmental Health and Kingman Fire Investigators hope to give the business a clean bill of health early tomorrow. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

hipotle Restaurant, 3455 Stockton Hill Road, had a commercial kitchen fire Sunday. The restaurant will remain closed until cleaning and repairs are completed; Mohave County Environmental Health and Kingman Fire Investigators hope to give the business a clean bill of health early tomorrow. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: December 30, 2018 1:37 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Chipotle Restaurant, 3455 Stockton Hill Road, had a commercial kitchen fire Sunday. Responding units reported nothing showing in the area and in route fire crews were informed all employees had exited the structure.

    Upon arrival fire personal found a kitchen fire had engaged the hood suppression system and heavy extinguishment residue covered the kitchen area. Further investigation led to crews finding a small area smoldering under the main griddles.

    A Kingman Fire Department Investigator was called to the scene. Initial findings after interviewing employees, is that a small gas leak may have been present and when the employees lit the equipment and the area caught fire.

    The restaurant will remain closed until cleaning and repairs are completed; Mohave County Environmental Health and Kingman Fire Investigators hope to give the business a clean bill of health early tomorrow.

    Fire loss figures are expected to be approximately $ 5,000.00, not including loss of business. No one was injured during the blaze.

    Units R215, E221, L234, E241, Battalion 2, were dispatched to the scene.

    Information provided by Kingman Fire Department