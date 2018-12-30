Mohave 911 | Dec. 31, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Dec. 28:

Aggravated assault

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Darren Bruce Boone, 34 of Littlefield, was arrested after a young child called authorities allegedly saying Boone was assaulting a female victim.

On Dec. 21 at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3200 block of E. Old Pioneer Drive in reference to a domestic violence situation in progress.

The reporting party, a young child, advised dispatch that the male subject, later identified as Boone, was assaulting the female victim.

Deputies arrived to the scene, they could hear a male voice shouting and a female crying. Deputies knocked and identified themselves, when no one answered, made entry into the residence. When deputies entered, they observed Boone laying on a couch.

When advised to show deputies his hands, Boone placed them underneath his body. A brief struggle ensued and Boone was placed in restraints and removed from the residence.

Deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Boone. Deputies returned to speak to the victim and observed a large bump on her forehead, red marks and swelling on her face and red marks all around her neck.

The victim alleged that while having a verbal argument, Boone began choking her. She allegedly said she passed out several times and Boone would physically hit her to bring her back to consciousness.

When asked, Boone denied all allegations.

Darren Bruce Boone was arrested for felony aggravated assault per domestic violence, misdemeanor assault per domestic violence, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct per domestic violence.

Boone was booked into Mesquite Detention Center without incident.

Forgery

A 44-year-old Kingman man was charged with burglary, forgery, and drug charges after he was taken into custody following a foot pursuit Dec. 22.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported spotting a gold truck speeding down Andy Devine Avenue at about 6 a.m. The license plate did not belong on the truck, but instead was registered to a four-door sedan.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it kept going. The truck continued into a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Andy Devine Avenue. The truck came to a stop, and the driver took off on foot.

The driver fled through a mountainous area, jumped down a drop-off of about 60 feet into a ravine.

Deputies managed to catch up to the driver, detained and took him into custody. The driver was identified as Jeremy Randal Corey Holt.

MCSO reported to have found eight fake $100 bills in Holt’s pants pockets during a search, along with two law enforcement badges, and a tool commonly used to access vehicles.

A search of the truck turned up 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, a police scanner, bolt cutters, and crow bars.

Deputies forwarded the case to the MCSO Detective Division, and it is still under investigation.

Holt was charged for eight counts of possession of a forged document, burglary tools possession, burglary tools/master key possession, forgery, resisting arrest, unlawful flight from law enforcement, dangerous drug violation, and drug paraphernalia violation – all felonies. He was also arrested for three misdemeanors.

Shoplifting, vehicle pursuit

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Holly Nichole Dillon, 30 of Bullhead City, and David Michael Kronenfeld, 28 of Bullhead City after a shoplifting incident and vehicle pursuit.

On Dec. 23 at approximately 1 p.m., deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting in progress.

Loss prevention staff advised deputies there was a female subject in the store who was allegedly placing unpaid merchandise in a tote bag.

At one point, the female, identified as Dillon, met up with two male subjects, one identified as Kronenfeld.

The men left the store and got into a white vehicle, drove around the parking lot and parked near one of the store exits. Dillon continued through the store, past all purchase points and left the cart near an exit door.

She then ran toward the vehicle. Deputies approached the vehicle and observed Kronenfeld in the passenger seat and was allegedly reaching for something under his seat.

Deputies drew their weapons and gave verbal commands to exit the vehicle. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

When the vehicle reached speeds of approximately 90 mph, the pursuit was terminated, due to safety concerns. Deputies observed the vehicle driving onto rocky and dirt roads near the intersection of Camp Mohave Road and Mountain View Road, the vehicle got stuck, and Dillon and Kronenfeld fled the vehicle on foot into the desert area.

Deputies caught up to the suspects and issued verbal commands to get on the ground and complied. Dillon and Kronenfeld were placed into restrains and detained.

A male subject was located with the vehicle, and during interviews, it was determined that he was driver and second male subject seen at the business with Kronenfeld.

He advised deputies he was not aware of the shoplifting. When deputies approached the vehicle, Kronenfeld allegedly pointed a black handgun at him and told him to drive.

The male subject advised Kronenfeld was telling him where to turn and eventually the car got stuck. He remained with the vehicle when the suspects fled and was cooperative with deputy’s commands.

He was released from the scene. The weapon was located by deputies along the path of the vehicle pursuit. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia in Dillon’s purse.

Holly Nichole Dillon was arrested for drug paraphernalia possession, a felony, misdemeanor shoplifting, and an active arrest warrant. David Michael Kronenfeld was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon, endangerment, all felonies, misdemeanor shoplifting, and an active arrest warrant.

Both subjects were transported to the Mohave County Jail without further incident.

Drug possession

Karen Sue Page, 52 of Golden Valley was arrested after allegedly borrowing a truck to go to the store and not returning it after 24 hours.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call Dec. 24 regarding someone borrowing a truck and not returning it. The reporting party advised he gave a female subject, identified as Page, permission to take the truck to the store but hasn’t returned it.

Deputies patrolled the area and observed a vehicle that matched the reporting party’s description turning onto Highway 68 from Estrella Road, and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies made contact with Page, who was driving the vehicle and a records check revealed active arrest warrants. A pat search allegedly revealed 1.86 grams of methamphetamine in her pants pocket.

Karen Sue Page was arrested for dangerous drug violation, drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

Page booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Criminal damage

Carson Alan Runyon, 19 of Kingman was arrested at approximately 10:25 p.m. Monday after an allegedly throwing rocks at a window and slashing tires.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 2100 block of E. Cactus Wren Road in reference to a domestic violence situation.

The reporting party advised that a male subject, identified as Runyon, was outside her residence throwing rocks at the window. Deputies arrived and observed Runyon outside and he was detained.

The reporting party advised that a verbal argument had taken place and shortly after Runyon left the residence they heard a loud noise.

The reporting party observed their window was broken and heard Runyon yelling outside.

Deputies observed broken glass and rocks inside the residence, as well as flat tires with slash marks on both of the victim’s vehicles. The knife used to slash the tires was located.

The estimated cost of damages was $1,500. Carson Alan Runyon was arrested for felony criminal damage per domestic violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct per domestic violence, and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Heroin, drug paraphernalia possession

Kingman Police arrested Devin Clifford Willson, 24 of Searchlight, Nevada, and Elaine Nicole Moyers, 33 of Kingman, Wednesday at approximately 4:15 p.m.

An officer contacted Willson and Moyers in the 3300 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue where they were sitting in a parked car. The officer observed assorted drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Further investigation revealed that both were in possession of heroin and the associated drug paraphernalia. Both had additional warrants on unrelated charges.

Willson and Moyers were arrested on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Burglaries, drug possession

Despite fleeing on foot and stealing a bike to help in his getaway, a 19-year-old Kingman man thought to be a serial burglar was captured by Kingman Police on Wednesday afternoon.

KPD officers responded to a business in the 3900 block of North Bank Street at about 3:15 p.m. to reports of a male subject in backyard breaking into parked vehicles.

The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived, went into another commercial yard and stole a bike from the back of an RV parked for needed repairs, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper in a release.

The suspect rode the bike into the parking lot at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St., where he was captured and taken into custody.

Ward was identified by KPD and found to have had a felony warrant issued to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for his arrest on similar charges.

Ward was then found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

He was taken to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and charged with burglary. Ward has outstanding charges of third degree burglary-unlawful entry, second degree trafficking stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia from Oct. 4.

Ward faces additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.