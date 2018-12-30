Sales tax drops 1 percent Jan. 1

KINGMAN – Receipt totals from businesses tacking on sales and use taxes will drop slightly come next month, as the tax will revert back to pre-November 2017 rates starting the first of the year.

Council voted 5-2 on Aug. 15, 2017 to increase the Transaction Privilege Tax, or sales tax, from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent. After receiving notice from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that the vote was in violation of open meeting laws, Council ratified the vote in January.

The Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act from the PAC Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation asked the voters to repeal the 1 percent sales tax increase. It also required that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go to the citizens of Kingman for a vote.

That initiative, Proposition 413 as it was known on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, passed with 6,514, or 61 percent, “Yes” votes compared to 4,048, or 38 percent, “No” votes. The 1 percent increase will be dropped Jan. 1 and the rate will be 2.5 percent.

In the coming weeks, City Council will meet to reevaluate the 2019 budget, as the City can no longer count on the $6.2 million for pavement preservation and capital improvement projects from the tax increase.