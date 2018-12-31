ADOT urges motorists to ‘respect the plow”

KINGMAN – With areas of Northern Arizona expected to receive snowfall from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, including Flagstaff which has a winter storm warning, the Arizona Department of Transportation is urging motorists to “respect the plow.”

According to a department press release, ADOT and its snowplow drivers operate nearly 200 plows, and for the safety of those employees and other drivers on the road, motorists should stay at least four vehicle lengths behind the plow. Drivers should never pass a working plow until the plow’s driver pulls over to let traffic pass.

“Never assume a snowplow operator knows you are nearby,” the press release states. “If you can’t see the plow driver, there is a good chance the driver can’t see you.”

Other tips for staying safe while navigating roads populated with snowplows include delaying travel during a storm until plows have cleared highways of snow and ice, and leaving space when stopping behind a snowplow in case the driver needs to reverse.

Motorists should also remain vigilant when driving through areas already cleared by plows, as there could still be some snow and ice present.

Drivers of large trucks should take note of signs on steep, uphill grades urging them to stay in the right lane or lanes. If the driver is approaching an oncoming snowplow, they should slow down and give the snowplow extra room.

Travelers heading to high country should be prepared to slow down to allow extra braking distance behind all vehicles.

“If you decide to travel during a snowstorm, be prepared for delays and the possibility that you will spend extended time in winter conditions due to slowing and closures caused by the weather,” ADOT writes. “Pack an emergency kit that includes warm clothes and gloves, blankets, healthy snacks, water and a first-aid kit, including all necessary medications, and a fully charge cellphone.”

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation