Here are nine important local stories to look forward to in 2019

It’s the New Year and people see this as an opportunity to start over or a fresh start, but in some cases things from the previous year can still follow to the new year. Stories started in 2018 haven’t had an ending, they are just the beginning for what’s to come in 2019.

Water

A U.S. Geological Survey study to assess the impact of groundwater withdrawal and enhanced recharge of the Hualapai Valley Basin aquifer is expected by March 2020. Monitoring is expected to be completed by March, with the final report to come in 2020. The USGS models can be used to predict the effect of farm wells pumping in different areas of the basin, and more importantly, they will give anticipated time frames for water level changes.

Superintendent Dorner

Lee Williams Principal Gretchen Dorner was offered and accepted the position as Superintendent of Kingman Unified School District. This event occurred after current Superintendent Roger Jacks announced his retirement at the Oct. 9 KUSD board meeting. Jacks will end his term June 30 and Dorner will take over immediately on July 1. With Dorner taking on the superintendent position leads to LWHS looking for a new principal.

Dorner said to the Daily Miner, she is looking forward to working with the school board. KUSD school board has a new member, Jen Shumway. The new board will consist of Bruce Ricca, Charles Lucero, Carole Young, Beth Weisser and Jen Shumway.

Palo Christi

Palo Christi Elementary, sits on top of the hill on 500 Maple St., has been closed since 2013 and to rebuild would cost about $7 million to $10 million. In June 2018, KUSD started talking about opening the school again since three schools are at capacity. On Aug. 14, Jacks asked the board for $25,000 from the budget to hire an architecture firm, but the board requested more information on the firms.

On Sept. 11, the board approved for Orcutt Winslow, an architecture firm out of Phoenix, to go forward with the assessment of Palo Christi. In the last board meeting, the board discussed on a date to talk about the attendance zoning and a workshop regarding the school.

Lingenfelter recall

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter is facing a recall by Kingman Citizens for Honesty, Accountability and Transparency. The PAC needs to obtain 410 valid signatures for its recall petition by Feb. 25. If those signatures are collected, there would be a special election for the purpose of recalling Lingenfelter.

Budget

With the passage of the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act from the PAC Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation, City Council is set to reevaluate the City’s budgetary priorities for the coming year in January. The act’s passage means that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates will go to the citizens of Kingman for a vote, in addition to repealing the 1 percent sales tax increase ratified by Council at the beginning of 2018. Monies from that tax increase were split between pavement preservation and capital improvement projects to the tune of $3.1 million each.

Kingman Crossing

City Council is in the process of reviewing the development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange. As last reported, under the proposed agreement, construction of the interchange would fall to KRMC and its proposed developer, Ault Companies. The companies would also pay for constructing Kingman Crossing Boulevard from the interchange to Southern Avenue, but that latter contribution would not exceed $3 million.

Darrell Bryant Ketchner

Darrell Bryant Ketchner, charged with the first-degree murder of Ariel Allison and convicted of attempted murder of Allison’s mother, Jennifer, has a trial date set for May 6 in Mohave County Superior Court. Ketchner was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing Allison in July 2009, but an appellate court reversed the conviction in 2014.

The death penalty was pulled in Ketchner’s case in February, as according to the state, there is no speedy resolution for families of victims, the earliest trial date in the case would be 10 years after the event, and because of changes in the defense counsel delaying progress in the case.

Alfredo Gerardo Blanco

The trial for Alfredo Gerardo Blanco, charged with the first-degree of murder of Sidney Cranston Jr., has been continued to Jan. 15 due to logistical factors, according to prosecuting attorney Bob Moon. Blanco was scheduled to go to trial in late November following a mistrial Sept. 27.

He’s accused of killing Cranston on June 16, 2015, and burying his body on a ranch east of Kingman. Cranston was missing for 19 months before Sanders led FBI agents to the body in January 2017.

Jeremiah Grant Peacey

Having been charged with taking U.S. currency with a value of $100,000 or more in December, Jeremiah Grant Peacey will face a mandatory prison sentence if convicted. A Valle Vista woman reported leaving a cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. She took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home, according to police reports.

Along with the theft of more than $100,000, a Class 2 felony, Peacey has also been charged with trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, another Class 2 felony. Peacey has entered a not-guilty plea to both charges.