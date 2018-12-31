Horoscopes | Jan. 1, 2019

Birthdays: Eden Riegel, 38; Morris Chestnut, 50; Verne Troyer, 50; Frank Langella, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think twice before you jump to conclusions. Observation will help you avoid getting into an argument.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make your voice heard and your help appreciated. Pick and choose what will make the biggest difference, and put your skills to work making the changes that will lead to improvements.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Select the people you associate with carefully. Some people will be more upfront than others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Much will depend on the way you handle others as well as situations that arise. Patience and hands-on help will far exceed criticism and complaining.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Taking better care of the way you look and feel will make a difference to your performance. Get involved in activities that will bring you in touch with people who have something to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop talking and start doing. Get involved and attend a function that interests you. Look for a way to help the people you love or your community.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set an example, but don’t make demands or give in to someone who is putting pressure on you. Keeping the peace will help ease a situation that is weighing heavy on your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think about your options and follow through by taking action. Being organized and innovative will help you reach your goal without interference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Host a gathering or take the time to move things around to better suit your needs and future projects. An energetic day will ease any desire to get into a dispute with someone who doesn’t see things your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep an open mind and show patience when dealing with others. Don’t let mistakes hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ask questions and size up situations. Don’t reveal secrets or personal information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will come back twofold. A chance to spend time with someone you love will reflect where your relationship is headed.