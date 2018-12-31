Utah Lake Powell Stamp requirement waived

PHOENIX – A Utah stamp will no longer be needed for fishing on Lake Powell, the red-rock fishing destination and geological wonder that straddles the Utah-Arizona border, as of today (Tuesday).

Anglers will save the cost of the stamp, which was $8. Also, a resident from Utah or Arizona can buy a resident license from the comfort of their own home state to have the opportunity to fish the entire 254-square mile lake.

Nonresidents can buy one of the fishing license options from Utah or Arizona and fish the entire lake.

“This change will be especially beneficial for the anglers of Arizona,” Chris Cantrell, aquatic wildlife branch chief for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said. ”It’s an example of the collaboration between both of our state agencies.”

In 2014, AZGFD made a similar change, waving the requirement for the $3 Lake Powell Stamp.

“Utah and Arizona agree on the fishing rules and regulations and converse often on how to amend the rules as needed,” Wayne Gustaveson, the primary fisheries biologist for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said.

Lake Powell offers fishing for numerous sport-fish species including striped, smallmouth and largemouth bass, as well as walleye. Anglers are reminded that Lake Powell is infested with invasive quagga mussels and must still comply with respective state laws for inspection and decontamination when exiting Lake Powell.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish