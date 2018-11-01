Birdland resident thankful for grants available for home remodeling

KINGMAN – Len La Count had been keeping up on home maintenance at his single-wide mobile home in Birdland until his wife passed away nine years ago and he was no longer able to work as a truck driver, fighting now for disability.

He had a swamp cooler caving through his roof, holes in the floor, doors torn from their hinges and a roof desperately in need of repair.

“My daughter and her boyfriend were living with me and they damaged my home,” La Count said Thursday, showing the room that had sustained damage to the entire door frame. “I literally had people put plywood down to cover the holes.”

So he applied to the Mohave County Community Services and received about $40,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Housing to rehabilitate his home.

The money paid for a new shingle roof, hardy board exterior, energy-efficient air conditioning system, remodeled bathroom, and complete installation of waterproof plank-style flooring.

Contractors for the county also replaced La Count’s water heater, repaired and painted his living room ceiling and replaced the washer drain and water valves in the laundry room.

Barbara Blythe, grants specialist for Mohave County Community Services, said Mohave County received more than $700,000 from the Department of Housing this year to be used for the elderly, disabled, veterans and low-income families with children.

The grants are in the form of a “foregivable” loan, which means a lien is placed on the home and is paid off when the house is sold.

Applications can be picked up at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., or downloaded from the county website under Community Servcies.

Some of the grants are competitive with qualifications such as age and income limits, and the home must be owner-occupied and insured and current on taxes, Blythe said. The money is spread throughout the county, from Beaver Dam to Mohave Valley, she said.

Most of the people who receive funding are elderly and have lived in their home for many years. Maybe their spouse has died and they’re living on Social Security.

“A lot of them are disabled and low-income and they don’t have the money to maintain their house,” Blythe said. “A roof is $7,000 to $10,000 and they don’t have money to repair it.”

As people grow older, accessibility becomes a concern, and grants pay for ramps and bathroom and shower bars.

“What we do is we help them stay in their home so they don’t have to go to a nursing home. It’s all about health and safety,” Blythe said.

It’s about a two- to three-year wait, but can be shorter, depending on funding, the grants coordinator added.

La Count, who bought his home for about $26,000 and has lived there for 23 years, said it looks nice and he feels safe there.

“They helped me quite a bit because this home is all I have. This is my home for the rest of my life. I’m pretty much stuck here,” he said.

The rehabilitation grants help low-income families cut utility costs with energy-efficient windows, appliances and heating and cooling systems, and also bring up neighborhood values, Blythe noted. The county has rehabilitated some 600 homes over the past 20 years, she said.