Local teacher wins $5k grant for classroom

KINGMAN – The Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers powered by DriveTime has donated $1 million to 200 Arizona teachers. One of those lucky teachers is from Black Mountain Elementary School in Golden Valley.

Darla Proferes, a fourth grade teacher, received a $5,000 grant for her classroom.

“My students and I are thrilled that our class was chosen as recipients of the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers $5,000 grant,” Proferes said in an email to the Daily Miner.

She plans to buy as many Chromebooks as possible with the grant. She said that it’s an honor to be chosen for this award and students in her class will benefit greatly.

Proferes would like to thank Mr. Duane Scofield, principal at Black Mountain, for encouraging their participation in the contest.

Arizona K-12 public or charter school teachers are invited each fall to fill out an online application detailing their school or classroom need. After meeting the criteria, recipients are selected by random drawing to receive a $5,000 grant.

Proferes will join the other 199 winning teachers Dec. 29 in the Fiesta Bowl Parade, and winning teachers will be recognized Dec. 26 on the field at the 30th annual Cheez-It Bowl.