Republican ‘Victory Tour’ coming to Black Bridge Brewery

KINGMAN – The “Countdown to Victory” tour will roll through town 3:30-5 p.m. Monday with a number of Republican candidates stopping into Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., to rally the troops in advance of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The Arizona Republican Party is hosting the rally for Gov. Doug Ducey, U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Treasurer candidate Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Frank Riggs.

Jonathan Lyons, chairman of the Arizona GOP, and U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will also be attending.

Space is limited at Black Bridge Brewery, and reservations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/az--kingman/government--rallies/.

Larry Schiff, chairman of the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, said response to the Victory Tour has been “phenomenal,” with about 30 people asking him to save a seat.

“I don’t know how they’re going to fit in there,” Schiff said. “I’d rather have it out in the street at Mr. D’z and block off the streets and make it more of a rally.”

It’s mostly a tradition for high-profile politicians to take a bus tour through the state every four years and touch base with voters outside the metropolitan areas, Schiff said.

“Arizona is a Republican state and it’s going to stay a Republican state,” he said. “We believe every vote counts. It’s not only for us, but for them to know we’re not some remote outpost that doesn’t count. We make a difference in elections. We really do.”