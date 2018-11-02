Boy Scouts to hold Nov. 17 food drive at Smith’s Food and Drug

KINGMAN – Local Boys Scouts are putting together their annual food drive that will beef up supplies for the Kingman Area Food Bank, which is constantly in need of donations.

The 30th annual Mohave District “Scouting for Food” drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Smith’s Food and Drug, 3490 Stockton Hill Road.

Last year, about 60 scouts collected 1,786 pounds of food and $545 in cash donations to feed needy families in the community, said Terry Griffis, coordinator of the food drive.

“The community was wonderful last year. They brought turkeys, potatoes, vegetables and stuff like that,” she said.

Smith’s Food and Drug has supported the Boy Scouts’ food drive since 1999 by allowing them to use their stores as collection sites. Smith’s also donated $6,000 to purchase bags for food collection, and has given $76,000 to the Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts over the years.

The Boy Scouts are the foremost youth program for character development and leadership skills, which helps prepare them for life.

The Las Vegas organization has more than 20,000 members 7,000 volunteers serving the Tri-State area. More information is available at www.lvacbsa.org.

The Kingman Area Food Bank is a private organization with about 40 volunteers, and is not subsidized by federal, state or local government.

About 65 percent of food bank recipients are from Mohave County, and 35 percent are from Kingman. In 2016, the food bank processed and distributed nearly 1.7 million pounds of food, providing meals for about 31,000 individuals.

Food donations come from local grocery stores, businesses and food drives by organizations such as the Boy Scouts. Cash donations help fill the shelves with perishable items as needed.

Information provided by Mohave District Boy Scouts