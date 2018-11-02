The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
4:52 PM Fri, Nov. 02nd
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 2, 2018

  • Originally Published: November 2, 2018 11:22 a.m.

    • photo

    Benjamin Clark Dann

    Benjamin Clark Dann

    DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 4 Felony; burglary 3rd degree, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 11/01/2018

    photo

    Misty Lynn Wentz

    Misty Lynn Wentz

    DOB: 07/31/1993 White Female 5-5 160 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 10/31/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Ryan Lee Beckman

    Ryan Lee Beckman

    Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 01/29/2018 Capture: 10/24/2018

    photo

    Cody Jon Connella

    Cody Jon Connella

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 04/02/2018 Capture: 10/17/2018

    photo

    John Scott Doyle

    John Scott Doyle

    Offense: Aggravated DUI- license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 04/02/2018 Capture: 09/28/2018

    photo

    Destiny Rose Russell

    Destiny Rose Russell

    Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree -residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 10/03/2018 Capture: 10/24/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story