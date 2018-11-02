Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 2, 2018

Benjamin Clark Dann
DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6-0 170 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 4 Felony; burglary 3rd degree, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 11/01/2018
Misty Lynn Wentz
DOB: 07/31/1993 White Female 5-5 160 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 10/31/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Ryan Lee Beckman
Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 01/29/2018 Capture: 10/24/2018
Cody Jon Connella
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/02/2018 Capture: 10/17/2018
John Scott Doyle
Offense: Aggravated DUI- license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/02/2018 Capture: 09/28/2018
Destiny Rose Russell
Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree -residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 10/03/2018 Capture: 10/24/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK