Stockton Hill Road work requires closure at Hillcrest Drive

KINGMAN – Hillcrest Drive will be closed at Stockton Hill Road Monday and Tuesday as crews make a lateral connection to an existing water main.

The City will coordinate with businesses in the area to address concerns about the closure.

Also, starting the week of Nov. 11, crews plan to work during nighttime hours at Kino Avenue and Stockton Hill Road to make the necessary lateral connection to an existing water main.

During the same week, the east intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Kino Avenue will be closed each night. The northbound and southbound Stockton Hill Road lanes will remain open.

Work hours are tentatively planned from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Driveways on Kino Avenue will remain open and Haydon Building will coordinate with the affected businesses to address any concerns.

All businesses will remain open and accessible during regular business hours, and no water service delays or disruptions are expected. Customers should exercise caution while driving through work zones.

The project, contracted to Haydon Building, should be completed by April 2019.

Information provided by City of Kingman