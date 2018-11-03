Horoscopes | Nov. 4, 2018

Birthdays: Sean Combs, 49; Matthew McConaughey, 49; Ralph Macchio, 57; Markie Post, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Charm, cooperation and lending a helping hand will play in your favor. How others perceive you will lead to new friendships as well as the chance to start a partnership with someone who shares your interests and concerns.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be willing to do your part and to share responsibilities. An honest assessment and opinion will help you prove your point.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Participate and share with those who have similar likes and dislikes. Physical fitness or challenges will lead to a healthy lifestyle and future personal gains.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions in check when dealing with family matters. Update your image and appearance, and you’ll receive compliments that will help build confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Weigh the pros and cons before you agree to help others. Stick close to home and focus on nurturing an important relationship and taking care of domestic concerns.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Decide how best to incorporate positive change into your life. Sign up for an interesting course or attend a reunion; it will lead to information that will help you move forward personally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your feelings and find out exactly where you stand. What you discover is that truth can be liberating and can help you put who you are and what you want first and foremost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You are best to put your time into whatever will improve your life, not someone else’s. Offer suggestions, but when it comes down to the labor involved, focus on yourself and your future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live life your way. Whether you are looking for a friend, lover or someone to collaborate with professionally, honesty is the best policy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t limit what you can do because you are afraid of what others might think. Take your turn in the spotlight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live within your means and you’ll have no regrets as your day unfolds. Personal improvements, a little romantic interaction and financial gains should be your priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t mix emotions and money. Walk away from those exhibiting bad habits and enticing you to follow suit.