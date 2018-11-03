KHS Bulldog attended major leagues of marching band

KINGMAN – “How you do anything is how you do everything” is a quote Kingman High School Bulldog William Whitten learned over the summer while attending The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, and it’s a quote he will live by.

Whitten, a junior at KHS, had the opportunity this summer to attend the major leagues of marching band. After attending The Academy he knows how to never give up and keep pushing forward.

“After this summer I noticed myself excelling in all my classes, always pushing in band to be the best one on the field and always pushing myself farther than I thought I could,” Whitten said.

He started his musical journey when he saw his first saxophone in middle school. He can play the saxophone, euphonium (smaller tuba), tuba, and is currently learning how to play the trombone.

He is primarily a saxophone player but had to learn the euphonium to participate in The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps because it’s only drums and brass.

He is grateful for Julie Gragg, band director at Kingman Middle School and Michael Schreiber, band director at KHS.

“William is a great kid,” Schreiber said. “I wish I could clone him.”

Schreiber said Whitten is terrific, responsible, and always eager to learn more and more.

Whitten said that he appreciates Gragg being there for him and starting his band life. He also said Schreiber has helped him a lot by taking what he already knows and taking it to another level.

Besides being the low brass section leader in band, he is also the Key Club president and the Future Business Leaders of America treasurer.