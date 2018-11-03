Letter | Vote for the issues

I have never been loyal to the GOP or the Democrats as I have voted for the person and/or the issues that affect me and my family.

This election is very different than any other. I understand I’m in firm Trump country, although I feel we need to elect at least a Democrat-controlled Congress due to the total failure of the Republican-controlled House’s total submission to the president.

Our Founding Fathers set up a system of government of checks and balances so no one person could have total power over us. They were worried of creating a system where another who wanted to be king would come along and end up where we started with King George.

No matter how loyal you are to the GOP, as a voter our government needs to restore a stop gap to anyone who seeks absolute power over us.

I also support our current governor but urge you to vote Democrat for Senator as McSally has and will continue to vote to cut Social Security and Medicare. She now states she supports protecting health care and pre-existing conditions in order to get elected, but please look at what she has and will keep voting for if elected.

Your very retirement and health care is on the line, so please consider that before just voting a straight GOP ticket.

A retired voter on Social Security.

Andy Worth

Kingman resident