Prep Cross Country: Vols, Lady Vols finish in top 5 to qualify for state

KINGMAN – Book your hotel rooms now, the Lee Williams High School boys and girls cross country teams have clinched a spot in the Division III State Championship Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

“I am very pleased with the results,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “We’ve put in the ground work and will do a little more this week to prepare for Saturday. They will go prepared and ready to win those little battles.”

The Lady Vols showed their ability to battle Thursday with a third-place finish at the Division III, Section III Sectionals at Cesar Chavez Park.

Darleen Bland, who was a first-team all-section honoree, led the way in seventh at 21:43.7, followed by Alexis Hecker in 14th (22:19.0).

Kingman High’s Anastasia Tanner was next in 19th (23:03.1), while Lee Williams’ Alize Hecker placed 21st (23:05.7).

Tanner’s finish was in the top 25, so she will make the trip to state as an individual.

Shayla Mayberry was the next Lady Vols finisher in 33rd, while Kylie Cantrell took 35th.

Kingman’s Jimena Lopez was 38th, followed by Lee Williams’ Hallie Powell in 40th and Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez in 58th.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, finished fifth overall and Zack Tempert was the top Lee Williams runner in fifth at 17:10.2.

“Zack Tempert is determined to do well and really pushed himself,” Abraham said.

Tempert’s great season didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the first-team all-section.

Cayden Robles was the next Vols finisher in 15th (17:39.9), while Cade Cantrell took 17th at 17:44.1.

Kingman Academy’s Elijah Davis ran a 17:47.1 for 22nd and Kingman High’s Christian Yazzie was 36th.

Yazzie just missed the cut for state as an individual, but Davis will make the trip as a freshman by finishing in the top 25.