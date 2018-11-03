She covered Mr. Freeze’s mobile and dressed Poison Ivy, now she’ll be teaching The Club for YOUth how to sew

KINGMAN – Staying true to its goal of keeping the mind active and preparing members for successful futures, the Club for YOUth is now taking applications from its members for a new sewing program set to start in January.

Bill Ward, the club’s president, said children may see the sewing profession as limited to fashion design, but there are many other careers those with sewing skills can pursue.

The course will be instructed by Kathy Arellano, a seamstress with a wealth of knowledge in the art of sewing. Her mother taught her to sew when she was 8 years old, and Arellano studied apparel arts in college before working in the Los Angeles entertainment industry as a costume maker.

Arellano even put her skills to use for 1997’s “Batman & Robin” featuring George Clooney as Batman, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy. Her contributions included work on the car cover for the Mr. Freeze mobile in addition to making one of Uma Thurman’s jump suits.

“I have a wide range of experiences, but running through that always is my inherent love of sewing,” Arellano said. “And I really want to give that back to any kids in the area who are interested.”

She agreed with Ward that there are many pursuits those with sewing skills can engage in. She said technical aspects of sewing, such as sewing machine repair, is one of those facets. She also noted crafts-making and tailoring, and said that throughout her experience she’s met many men in the costume industry.

“Also there are skillsets spread out from actually sewing into pattern making, fitting garments, and those are all marketable skills,” Arellano said. “Granted, some of the markets are niche markets, but someone who has a real talent for any aspect of this, there’s usually a place for them.”

Ward said the club always strives to expose its members to programs and skills no longer taught in school.

“The club is really focused on education,” Ward said. “How to prepare yourself for a healthy lifestyle, being successful in everything you do, both academically, as a career, and as a citizen giving back to the community.”

The first class size will be limited to six students, but Ward hopes the program will be successful to the point of adding a few more classes in the future. Those interested in participating should fill out an application by contacting the club, 301 N. First St., at 928-718-0033.

Applications will be accepted through November, participants chosen in December, and the program is set to start in January.

The club is also taking donations of supplies for the sewing program. The sixth sewing machine was donated last week, but Ward said other supplies are still needed. They include: screwdrivers, pliers, lint brushes, tweezers, paper scissors, cutting shears, embroidery scissors, pins and pin cushions, safety pins, hand-sewing needles, seam rippers, magnifiers, rulers, tape measurers, pencils and markers, thread and note pads.