WACOG hosts Medicare open enrollment event

KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is hosting a Medicare Open Enrollment event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. People wanting to change their healthcare plan or review other options can attend for free.
Open enrollment period for Medicare is now through Dec. 7 when people can change their healthcare plans and prescription drug coverage.
Kevin Julle, intake and benefits coordination manager at WACOG, said for people to bring a list of prescription drugs that they are currently taking, any plan information that they would like to discuss, and their Medicare card.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-757-2778.
