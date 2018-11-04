3 vying for 2 seats on hospital district board

KINGMAN – Before voting Tuesday, one more thing to know is who the candidates are running for Kingman Hospital District No. 1board members.

Incumbent Stephen Pebley and Dan Del Monaco, and candidate Penny White are asking for your vote.

What is the Hospital District No. 1?

Hospital District No. 1 of Mohave County, Arizona is a board was created in December 1982 that moved control of Kingman Regional Medical Center from the county to the community.

The district’s responsibilities are to purchase equipment for the hospital, purchase property for necessary hospital expansion, and lease hospital and equipment to any person or corporation for the purpose of maintaining a healthcare facility.

The district is governed by five elected officials. Three people are running for a chair on the board and on Tuesday, citizens of Mohave County will vote for two of them to sit on the board.

The candidates

Penny White is running for board member because she is unhappy with the direction the hospital is going.

“I think change needs to be made,” White said.

She is running for accountability, responsibility, transparency and financial solvency.

White said there is no transparency between the board and the community. She said the board isn’t putting money into the hospital to keep the conditions at the hospital up to date.

“We all count on this hospital for our medical care,” she said. “This is who the hospital district has a responsibility to represent and make sure our hospital is working in the best condition it can be in.”

Dan Del Monaco currently sits on the board and is running again because he likes to support the community.

“I can’t tell you how many volunteer organizations I have been in,” he said.

He has been a part of the Chamber of Commerce, City Council and even Little League. Del Monaco is currently the market manager at Mohave State Bank-Kingman branch. Del Monaco added he has a solid understanding of finance components.

The third candidate, Stephen Pebley, did not respond to requests by the Daily Miner before press time.