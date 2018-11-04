Council to discuss KAA litigation costs Tuesday

KINGMAN – Tuesday’s Council meeting, which happens to fall on the same day as the general election, will see coverage of topics such as Kingman Airport Authority litigation costs, a potential job order approval for constructing a rapid infiltration basin at Monsoon Park, and multiple public hearings.



The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., with the regular meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Work session

Jim Hinckley will provide Council with an update on Route 66-related events and activities. Council will also hear updates on the Fort Beale and White Cliffs Wagon Wheels trails, the airport and industrial park, and KAA litigation costs.

Consent agenda

Contractors have mentioned to the City they’re concerned about sewer rates being applied at the 90-day mark. According to the meeting agenda, homes are taking longer to complete than in the past and contractors are requesting the 90-day mark be extended. Staff recommends an extension of the sewer fee billing date to 150 days from permit approval or issuance of the final certificate of occupancy.

Council will decide whether to approve a job order proposal from Desert Construction for construction of a rapid infiltration basin at Monsoon Park. Desert Construction submitted a guaranteed maximum price proposal of just less than $91,000. Funding would come from the Colorado River Fund. Staff recommends approval of the proposal.

The City received three bids from contractors for crack-seal services at the airport. Those bids came from Cactus Asphalt in the amount of $89,380, Holbrook Asphalt, $65,673, and Sunland Asphalt at $46,470. The project was awarded to Sunland, but in the course of performing the work, the contractor found that the estimated amount of required material was insufficient. A change order was issued by Sunland that increased the cost of the project to $57,000. Council approval is needed to increase the value of the purchase order.

New business

There will be a public hearing Tuesday regarding the potential allowance of manufactured homes on 5,000-square-foot-lots in the R-MH-6 zoning district. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-3 on the matter.

Another public hearing will be held on a text amendment that would clarify language related to cargo containers being permitted as building materials in all zoning districts for uses other than storage. Containers need to adhere to International Building Code requirements.

Information provided by the City of Kingman